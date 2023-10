Terminal blocks

EP Editorial Staff | October 1, 2023

BTBH-H easy-stack surface-mount terminal blocks provide a compact form with multiple amp ratings. Available in four different ratings—10A, 15A, 30A, and 50A—they can be ordered as individual components or as complete assemblies by amp rating for 2 to 30 poles.

IDEC Corp.

Sunnyvale, CA

us.idec.com