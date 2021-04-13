Featured Podcast: Exploring the GA500 AC Microdrive

The GA500 AC Microdrive, from Yaskawa America Inc., Waukegan, IL (yaskawa.com), is a durable, extremely versatile motor drive designed to simplify programming, installation, and ongoing use in a wide range of environments.

Edward Tom, GA500 AC Microdrive Product Manager, describes the unit’s various features and discusses how it is designed to be an effective, versatile solution for industrial motor-control applications.

Edward Tom is the GA500 AC Microdrive product manager at Yaskawa America Inc., Waukegan, IL. He has been in the automation industry for 20 years, 15 of which he’s spent at Yaskawa.