Featured Podcast: Save Energy, Increase Reliability with the Yaskawa FP605

Gary Parr | August 15, 2022

The Yaskawa FP 605 Variable-Frequency Drive is a powerful, versatile, and thoroughly supported fan and pump controller that will maximize motor operation in virtually any application or industry. In this podcast, Chris Jaszczolt, Pump Drives Product Manager at Yaskawa America Inc., Waukegan, IL (yaskawa.com), describes the many FP605 drive features and the variety of installation and programming options it offers to manufacturers.

Christopher Jaszczolt is the Pump Drives Product Manager at Yaskawa America Inc. Jaszczolt’s diversified experience comes from his time spent as a technical support engineer, an application engineer and, most recently, in product management. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Northern Illinois Univ., DeKalb.

