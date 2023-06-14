Advancing Loading Dock Safety

Gary Parr | June 14, 2023

In most manufacturing plants, safety and efficiency begin at the loading docks.

In this Efficient Plant podcast, we talk with Joe Ellestad, Director of Customer Relations & Sales Support, at Rite-Hite, Milwaukee (ritehite.com), a world leader in the manufacture, sale, and service of loading-dock equipment. Ellestad, who leads the Customer Experience Center at Rite-Hite’s newly built world headquarters. He interacts daily with material-handling industry professionals, keeping his finger on the pulse of the latest trends, solution needs, and customer insights. Our conversation focuses on loading-dock safety issues and how Rite-Hite’s various products keep dock workers and fork-truck drivers safe and promote loading and unloading efficiency.