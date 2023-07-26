Featured Podcast: Analyzing The Human Side Of Industry 4.0

EP Editorial Staff | July 26, 2023

Conversation about Industry 4.0/digital transformation typically focuses on the technology that is involved in collecting data, monitoring and improving performance, increasing reliability, and effectively implementing automation. The human aspect of this game-changing technology is rarely viewed as a priority yet, sooner or later, everyone will come to realize that the people are likely the most critical factor in realizing success. In this conversation with Nathalie Marcotte, Senior Vice President and President of Process Automation at Schneider Electric, we explore the various human factors that must be established, many of them before technology is implemented. If your digital transformation effort is not going as planned or if you’re in the early stages of a project, analyze the roles your employees are playing.