PODCAST: Exploring the GA800 Drive

The GA800 AC Drive, from Yaskawa America Inc., Waukegan, IL (yaskawa.com), is a durable, extremely versatile motor drive that offers simplified programming, installation, and ongoing maintenance in a wide range of environments. Steve Perreault, Chief Product Line Manager of Drives at Yaskawa America, describes the unit’s various features and discusses how it is designed to be an effective, versatile solution for a wide range of industrial motor-control applications.

Steve Perreault is the Chief Product Line Manager of Drives at Yaskawa America. He has more than 30 years of automation experience, specializing in the variable speed drives market. Steve is also a NEMA committee member.