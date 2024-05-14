Products

Small Collector Gathers Your Dust

EP Editorial Staff | May 14, 2024
The DFPRE 2 collector is equipped with Donaldson’s iCue Connected Filtration Technology, which provides real-time analytics.

Small dust collector is designed for a wide range of manufacturing air-filtration applications.

Donaldson Company Inc. Minneapolis (donaldson.com), a manufacturer of filtration products and solutions, has released the Downflo Evolution Pre-assembled Small (DFPRE 2) dust collector. The unit was developed in response to demand for a compact, convenient, and reliable filtration system for multiple manufacturing applications.

The DFPRE 2 is the first in a series of compact collectors (the 2 indicates there are two filters in the unit.). The collector was engineered to effectively address a variety of dust types and airflow requirements using robust combustible dust-mitigation options, an optional integrated spark-reducing inlet, and multiple fan motor options.  

“The market has been looking for an easy-to-install collector with powerful capabilities in a smaller footprint,” remarked Josiah White, Donaldson Product Manager. “The DFPRE 2 collector ships pre-assembled and the system delivers unrivaled filtration performance for its size.” 

The DFPRE 2 collector comes integrated with the company’s iCue Connected Filtration Technology, which tracks collector performance and provides real-time analytics to help maximize uptime, increase maintenance efficiency, and manage critical compliance data. It is a next-generation dust-control system capable of supporting continuous manufacturing processes. With its efficient cartridge filters and advanced downward airflow, the DFPRE 2 collector has fewer cartridges for the same filtration power, reducing filter replacement costs, maintenance, and unplanned downtime. 

Click here to learn more.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

FEATURED VIDEO

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sign up for insights, trends, & developments in

  • Machinery Solutions

  • Maintenance & Reliability Solutions

  • Energy Efficiency
Return to top