Small Collector Gathers Your Dust

EP Editorial Staff | May 14, 2024

The DFPRE 2 collector is equipped with Donaldson’s iCue Connected Filtration Technology, which provides real-time analytics.

Small dust collector is designed for a wide range of manufacturing air-filtration applications.

Donaldson Company Inc. Minneapolis (donaldson.com), a manufacturer of filtration products and solutions, has released the Downflo Evolution Pre-assembled Small (DFPRE 2) dust collector. The unit was developed in response to demand for a compact, convenient, and reliable filtration system for multiple manufacturing applications.

The DFPRE 2 is the first in a series of compact collectors (the 2 indicates there are two filters in the unit.). The collector was engineered to effectively address a variety of dust types and airflow requirements using robust combustible dust-mitigation options, an optional integrated spark-reducing inlet, and multiple fan motor options.

“The market has been looking for an easy-to-install collector with powerful capabilities in a smaller footprint,” remarked Josiah White, Donaldson Product Manager. “The DFPRE 2 collector ships pre-assembled and the system delivers unrivaled filtration performance for its size.”

The DFPRE 2 collector comes integrated with the company’s iCue Connected Filtration Technology, which tracks collector performance and provides real-time analytics to help maximize uptime, increase maintenance efficiency, and manage critical compliance data. It is a next-generation dust-control system capable of supporting continuous manufacturing processes. With its efficient cartridge filters and advanced downward airflow, the DFPRE 2 collector has fewer cartridges for the same filtration power, reducing filter replacement costs, maintenance, and unplanned downtime.

