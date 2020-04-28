Podcasts

Digital Technology Changes Engineering Work

Gary Parr | April 28, 2020

Lisa Nelson, Emerson

In a conversation with Lisa Nelson, Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Customer Care for Emerson’s Measurement Solutions business, and Bridget Spencer, P.E., Department Manager Instrument Engineering and Design for Wood, we explore the various ways that today’s digital technology is changing and improving the engineering work process. Those changes include improving support, efficiency, data management and accuracy, and security. The most significant benefit is collaboration at all levels of the project-management and development process.

Bridget Spencer, Wood

Lisa Nelson is Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Customer Care for Emerson’s Measurement Solutions business, Eden Prairie, MN (emerson.com). She has more than 30 years of experience in the process-control industry and has held leadership positions in customer care, operations, information technology, digital, and marketing functions within Emerson.

Bridget Spencer, P.E., is the Department Manager Instrument Engineering and Design for Wood (woodplc.com). She has 14 years of experience in oil and gas engineering as a lead engineer on capital projects in various business units, ranging from refinery units such as Delayed Cokers, FCCs, and HF Alky units to offshore drilling and production units, as well as onshore cryogenic gas units.

