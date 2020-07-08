Move from Reactive to Reliable

The path from a reactive to proactive culture can seem daunting, expensive, and riddled with hurdles. Granted, it’s not the easiest path to follow, but the payoff makes it more than worth the effort. In this podcast with Randy Breaux, President of Motion Industries, Birmingham, AL, we explore several factors that affect your plan to move to Top-Quartile reliability. Topics include deciding to change culture, education and communication, tripping points, pilot projects, cybersecurity, the outside support. If you want to leave your reactive practices in the past, this discussion will help you move forward.

Randy Breaux is President of industrial distributor Motion Industries. He has four decades of experience in the industrial manufacturing and distribution markets. Previous to becoming the company’s President, he played a key role in setting corporate strategy, key acquisitions, growing supplier relationships, advancing marketing activities, and overseeing corporate operations, as Executive Vice President. He joined Motion Industries in May 2011 following 21 years with ABB/Baldor Electric Co. Breaux currently serves on several non-profit boards in the Birmingham area and has held committee and board positions in numerous industry associations.