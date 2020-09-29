Featured Podcast: Developing Future Workers Village Style

Jason Green, Vice President of Human Resources at ABB, Ft. Smith, AR, describes the multi-faceted program they are developing to help students find a career path that develops sills and leads to employment in the manufacturing environment. Green describes how ABB works with educators at all levels, community leaders, parents and, most important, students, to provide the awareness, skills, and employment opportunities that will fill the skills gap for years to come.

Jason Green is Vice President of Human Resources at ABB, Fort Smith, AR. Prior to joining ABB, he worked for Hallmark Cards Inc., Kansas City, MO, in a variety of Human Resources positions. Green is a native of Fort Smith and attended Fort Smith Public Schools. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management from the Univ. of Arkansas, Little Rock, and an MBA from Washburn Univ., Topeka, KS.