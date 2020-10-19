Special-Edition Podcasts From The SMRP Conference

The 2020 SMRP Annual Conference will be held virtually this year, from Oct. 19 to 21. EP editorial director Gary Parr recently sat down with several of the exhibitors, discussing a variety of topics in these special-edition podcasts.

L.J. Andreuzzi, North American Business Development Manager for the Henkel’s Loctite brand, Rocky Hill, CT, describes the various services the company offers to plant-maintenance operations, including plant surveys, customized workshops, ongoing training, and air-system leak analysis. Learn more at Loctite.com or by visiting the Loctite virtual booth 13 at the 2020 SMRP virtual conference, Oct. 19-21, srmp.org.

In addition to a full line of industrial-grade products, Loctite offers several services designed to improve your maintenance operations.

Andy Rodes, Vice President of Operations and Business Development at VibeCloud Reliability Solutions, Midlothian, TX discusses the pros and cons of wireless vibration analysis and how to properly use wireless technology to enhance condition monitoring of rotating assets. Learn more about services offered by VibeCloud Reliability Solutions at reliabilityonline.net or visit their virtual booth 12 at the SMRP Annual Virtual Conference, Oct. 19 to 21.

Andy Rodes has performed various functions in the condition-monitoring/predictive-maintenance field for more than 16 yr. Rodes is a Level II certified vibration analyst and holds a CMRP certification from SMRP. VibeCloud Reliability Solutions develops IIoT devices and software platforms designed for industrial plant operations, maintenance, and automation.