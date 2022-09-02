Product Announcement: Complete Your Connected Circuit

The connected circuit improves upon traditional pneumatic circuits by enabling components to digitally collect and transmit operational data. Through the use of technology such as sensors and switches, which can be installed in digitally enabled components from filter regulator lubricator to valve manifold to actuator, the connected circuit gathers information on aspects of system functionality including air pressure, temperature, cycle count, and more. This data provides insight that allows manufacturers to improve circuit productivity as a whole, increase efficiency, and reduce machine downtime through predictive or planned maintenance.

