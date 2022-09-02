Products

Product Announcement: Complete Your Connected Circuit

EP Editorial Staff | September 2, 2022

The connected circuit improves upon traditional pneumatic circuits by enabling components to digitally collect and transmit operational data. Through the use of technology such as sensors and switches, which can be installed in digitally enabled components from filter regulator lubricator to valve manifold to actuator, the connected circuit gathers information on aspects of system functionality including air pressure, temperature, cycle count, and more. This data provides insight that allows manufacturers to improve circuit productivity as a whole, increase efficiency, and reduce machine downtime through predictive or planned maintenance.

Click here to learn more.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

FEATURED VIDEO

  • Show More Videos

    Featured Video Play Icon

    SHOW MORE VIDEOS

    Clear Advantages for Window Machine Maker

    Manufacturing custom windows for architects is both an exacting business and an extremely cost-sensitive undertaking. By automating their window fenestration equipment, DeMichele Group meets their customers’ price and precision goals in a way that makes designing each new machine quicker and easier. See how strategic alliances with key suppliers yield a system with superior productivity […]

    Show More Videos

CURRENT ISSUE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

View Comments

Sign up for insights, trends, & developments in

  • Machinery Solutions

  • Maintenance & Reliability Solutions

  • Energy Efficiency
Return to top