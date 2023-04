Condition monitoring

EP Editorial Staff | April 1, 2023

OPTIFY condition-monitoring platform provides remote management of operations in real time.

The system integrates with the company’s IIoT sensor and gateway products and can be accessed through the web portal using a browser or mobile app. A cloud-based solution, it ensures a continuous flow of data between assets and the platform.

Dodge Industrial

Greenville, SC

dodgeindustrial.com