Handheld sensors

EP Editorial Staff | April 1, 2023

Memosens CPL53E, CPL57E, CPL59E, COL37E, and CLL47E liquid analytical sensors join the CPL51E to provide measurement, easy operation, and enhanced good laboratory practice (GLP).

The sensors support data and quality management in the verification processes of online measurements, and provide immediate and tamper-proof calibration history traceability, with data transfer using Bluetooth technology.

Endress+Hauser

Greenwood, IN

us.endress.com