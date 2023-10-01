Actuated clutches

EP Editorial Staff | October 1, 2023

CSZ clutches are said to continuously operate using servo-motor power by way of a V-belt. The system automatically switches on/off as programmed. The clutches use an electro-magnetic force generated by an energized coil which provides physical engagement of input and output members of the clutch. They reportedly provide an efficient connection between system motor and load with low inertia, minimal drag, and zero backlash. The products are available in bores from 10 mm to 15 mm, with brake torques from 1.77 ft. lb. to 7.376 ft. lb.

Miki Pulley US

Plymouth, MN

mikipulley-us.com