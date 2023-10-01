Advanced PLCs

EP Editorial Staff | October 1, 2023

XGB PLCs from LS Electric provide advanced controllers geared for motion applications but with high-level features, such as IEC programming. The stackable units have numerous hardware options to match the job at hand. Each compact PLC comes with integrated 2- or 6-axis pulse/direction motion inputs/outputs (to 200kHz) and includes Ethernet, serial, and USB ports. Use the units as a stand-alone controller with 32 built-in I/O or add as many as seven expansion modules for as many as to 244 additional I/O points.

AutomationDirect

Cumming, GA

automationdirect.com