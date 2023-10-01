Ultrasonic flow meter

EP Editorial Staff | October 1, 2023

Coltraco Permaflow ultrasonic transit-time flow and heat meter uses a pair of clamp-on ultrasonic transducers to non-invasively monitor fluid flow rates. The meter measures flow velocity, volumetric flow rate, mass flow rate, energy flow rate (heat quantity), volume, mass, energy, and is also suitable for heat metering applications. The instrument is said to work on DN15 to DN 2500 pipes (0.5 in. to 98 in.) with a wide range of pipe materials, carrying virtually any clean liquid.

Saelig Co.

Fairport, NY

saelig.com